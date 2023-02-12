Several school boards in our area have taken a stance against a Tennessee law that will hold back third-grade students who score failing marks on standardized tests in English.

Both Johnson City’s and Washington County’s elected school leaders signed resolutions against to new law enacted to address underperforming students who may have suffered learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

