Next month, grade schools and universities in our region are set to reopen for in-person learning.
Thousands of students, from 5-year-olds to 25-year-olds and older are supposed to gather in classrooms and resume their lessons.
The first day of school is a seasonal event that comes every year as regular as migrating birds. But this isn't a regular year.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is still present in our community and over the past few weeks has been growing stronger. The number of active infections reported in Northeast Tennessee have never been higher, and last week saw several daily records for new cases.
In the spring, in the middle of the semester, Gov. Bill Lee closed Tennessee's schools to help prevent the virus' spread. On the fly, administrators were forced to overhaul the rest of the school year for remote learning, and teachers were forced to adapt lesson plans and grading.
As the beginning of the school year approaches, educators have once again had to scramble to prepare. Many districts and universities have made several sets of plans to cover multiple contingencies.
While readying buildings and classrooms for students and faculty, they've also planned for remote learning, with students in virtual classrooms should public health be threatened by the virus.
Some state and federal officials seem keen on in-person learning. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Sunday that there's no evidence suggesting students learning in-person would pose a threat to public health, and President Donald Trump last week threatened to strip schools that didn't reopen of federal funding.
It's a matter of public health that involves our children, so we thought we'd ask our readers.
Should school open next month for in-person learning? What makes you believe that it's safe or not safe? What safety assurances should schools meet? How should lessons change if schools don't open?
Send your answers to [email protected]. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters may be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.