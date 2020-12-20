Last week, local leaders came together to set priorities for issues they’d like to see addressed legislatively in the upcoming session of the Tennessee General Assembly.
Some issues, like school funding, weren’t surprising, but one stood out.
Johnson City officials were reluctant to sponsor a change to state law to make it possible for local industrial development boards to provide incentives for builders of single-family housing.
According to Staff Writer David Floyd, City Manager Pete Peterson said Johnson City’s housing market limitations weren’t because of lack of desire from builders, but from the ability of the workforce to meet demand.
In Kingsport and Bristol, however, leaders supported the measure. By providing public dollars to builders as an investment in building the housing stock, large employers may find the area more attractive, they argue.
Johnson City normally provides water and sewer pipes when a new housing development is built. It allows builders to save costs and puts quality controls on the materials being used to hook lines into the municipal system.
Several area governments have also used tax increment financing to incentivize large-scale housing projects.
Seeing as the issue may be considered in Nashville this coming year, we thought we’d ask our readers.
Should public incentives go to home builders? How can communities properly and successfully improve housing stock?
