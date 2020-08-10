Presidential debates have been a part of our country’s political discourse for decades.
The first general election debate in the modern era’s familiar format was held in 1960 between the Democratic nominee, U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, and Vice President Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate.
More than 66 million people watched the contest, making it one of the most watched broadcasts in U.S. history. After it aired, polling showed Kennedy sliding from a slight deficit to a lead over Nixon, leaving many analysts to claim he had won the debate.
Since then, presidential debates have become a part of the election cycle. Voters generally expect at least a few of them on national television once the major parties choose their nominees.
Debates offer a chance for candidates to lay their platforms side by side for voters to compare their stances on national issues. They can help undecided voters make decisions without digging through scattered publications.
Some have questioned debates’ efficacy, however.
Viewership figures show the broadcasts are less popular than in the past, and the format of debates make earnest policy discussions difficult.
To some, debates now seem like an overproduced test of whose staff can write the best one-liners to be watched the following day as soundbites and argued over by pundits.
The parties will soon make their nominations, and that means debates will likely soon follow.
We wanted to ask our readers, however, whether the candidates should bother.
Should presidential candidates debate? Do you believe debates in their current format are helpful to the election process? If you could change aspects of the way debates are produced, what would you change?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.