Earlier this month, a Jonesborough church donated $1,000 each to the town police department’s 23 employees.
In a ceremony at the Washington County Courthouse and in a political statement posted on the church’s website, Pastor Perry Cleek said the donations were an expression of appreciation for the officers and support personnel and encouraged Americans to stand up to “lawlessness and anarchy in the streets.”
The church’s actions were clearly an answer to nationwide protests, some held in our community, against police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Jonesborough Police Chief Ron Street told Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts that he was proud his officers were recognized and said the gift proved their importance to members of the community.
Cleek was later invited to a roundtable discussion on law enforcement at the White House and had a brief discussion with President Donald Trump about the individual donations.
Last week, some Jonesborough residents questioned the $1,000 gifts to town employees at a public Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
They asked whether the large sums of money were legal, in accordance to department policies and whether they might influence officers’ actions when applying the law.
Town Attorney Jim Wheeler said he and a district attorney general reviewed the donations and found them to be legal. Wheeler said he did not believe the gifts were attempts to influence officers nor were they rewards for specific past actions.
Police officers and other emergency workers frequently receive gifts of items or services from private businesses and organizations. Uniformed officers might receive free cups of coffee at some restaurants while on duty or might be awarded a law enforcement discount at dry cleaners.
Residents opposing the gifts said the cash went beyond small gifts, and the town should try to eliminate even the appearance of inappropriate behavior when it comes to public employees.
After the residents expressed their opinions, Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest, saying the integrity of the town’s police is above questioning, appealed for opinions from residents.
We’d like to facilitate that discussion. Should police officers and employees receive gifts of large sums of money from private groups and individuals? Should churches, generally encouraged to rise above national partisan politics, make political statements of this sort?
