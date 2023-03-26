Tennessee’s House of Representatives called last week for a convention to propose changes to the federal Constitution.
The resolution has yet to be debated by the state Senate, where its passage may be tougher, and even if approved, 33 other states would have to call for a convention before one is held.
At issue are term limits for members of Congress. State representatives who voted for the convention believe federal lawmakers should only be able to serve in office for a set number of years.
The proposal seems popular among the public — 78% of likely voters in Tennessee approve of fixed terms — and is often a campaign promise, but Congress has not yet seriously discussed the matter.
Supporters say once in office, members of Congress are not incentivized to put limits on themselves.
Opponents say setting term limits may go against the will of the people. If voters want someone to represent them for more than 30 years, why should federal law deny them that?
Calling a constitutional convention is a big deal, so we thought we’d ask our readers. Should members of Congress be term limited? Why or why not? How long should term limits be? Since it may be easier to enact, and since they’re already discussing the issue, should state lawmakers be term limited?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.