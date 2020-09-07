The Johnson City Police Department is examining its tattoo policy to see if it needs to change with the times.
Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported this week that a committee of officers recommended changes to the department’s current policy covering body modifications, which forbids tattoos that could be visible in any police uniform, including short-sleeved shirts and shorts.
That means no tattoos above the collarbone, below the elbow or below the mid-thigh.
In the past few decades, however, tattoos have become more socially acceptable, and the department has found that the restrictions exclude many potential officers in the 21 to 38 age group. At a need to hire 16 officers, Chief Karl Turner said it may be time to revise the policy.
No final decision has yet been made, but a list suggestions from the committee include allowing officers to wear long sleeves and pants to cover any forearm or leg tattoos, allowing one visible tattoo while in uniform and allowing hand tattoos no bigger than a banded ring.
It’s an interesting discussion to have as social norms evolve, so we thought we’d ask you. Should police officers have visible tattoos? Do you think having them would distract or undermine officers’ professionalism? What policy changes should the JCPD consider?
