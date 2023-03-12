It appears motorcyclists in the state will have to keep their heads covered for the time being.
A bill filed in this legislative session of the General Assembly would have started a four-year pilot program making crash helmets optional for riders 21 and older.
Tennessee currently has a universal helmet law, meaning all riders, regardless of age, must wear helmets when operating motorcycles on public roadways.
The bill to enact the pilot program failed on a voice vote last week in a state House Transportation subcommittee.
Opponents of universal helmet laws say the issue is one of personal responsibility. If an adult doesn’t want to wear a helmet, they shouldn’t have to.
Those who want to retain such laws say it’s proven they save lives. A person wearing a helmet is more likely to survive a crash, and states that do not require all riders to wear helmets statistically have more deaths from crashes.
It’s not the first time a lawmaker has taken a swing at loosening helmet requirements, and it probably won’t be the last, so we wanted to ask readers: Should motorcycle riders be required to wear helmets? Should it be left up to the rider whether to risk serious injury in a crash?
