Last week, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law a bill legalizing medical marijuana, making our neighbor to the south the 37th in the nation to allow the once universally illegal drug to be used to treat certain ailments.
The recreational use of cannabis is legal in 18 states and 13 others have decriminalized its use.
For years now, bills have been proposed and defeated in the Tennessee General Assembly legalizing some form of use of marijuana, and statewide polls have shown the general public accepting of the proposal.
This year, a bipartisan bill hopes to ask Tennesseans for their thoughts when we head to the polls in November. Should the legislators’ proposal be approved, voters will be asked three questions on their ballots:
Should the State of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana?
Should the State of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than one ounce of marijuana?
Should the State of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational use marijuana?
Since the poll is nonbinding, many no official decisions on marijuana’s legality are tied to it, some lawmakers are claiming the questionnaire is a tactic for stalling bills awaiting consideration.
Others, including Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, say they likely won’t support legalization while cannabis is still included on the federal government’s list of controlled substances.
Though several bills have been proposed in Congress during the recent session to legalize marijuana, and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted that it may be time for the federal government to take up the issue, no movement has been made.
It’s a perennial question we keep seeing, so we though we’d ask our readers. Should marijuana be legal? What uses, medical and recreational, should be allowed? What are the benefits and drawbacks of each? If it is legal, would you use it?
