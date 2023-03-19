Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has found himself in a sea of hot water recently.
A great-grandfather and a “prolific social media commenter,” according to his spokesperson, the Oak Ridge Republican has apparently left repeated messages of encouragement on accounts of online LGBTQ personalities.
Left-leaning websites and commentators were quick to accuse McNally, the longest serving lawmaker in the Legislature, of hypocrisy, assuming his activity indicated he was a member of the LGBTQ community while overseeing laws negatively targeting the group.
The lieutenant governor made no public comments about the accusations, but apologized to his family, friends and fellow lawmakers for any embarrassment his online activity may have caused and defended his legislative support of state residents who identify as LGBTQ.
McNally did not say he had plans to resign his post because of the ordeal, but said his continued tenure would be up to members of the Senate.
Only one legislator, Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill, has called for McNally’s resignation. In an open letter Warner, whose home was raided by the FBI in 2021 as part of an investigation into former House Speaker Glen Casada, accused McNally of being a predator and having inappropriate relationships.
Neither men have been formally charged with any crimes.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton said this week he believed McNally to be a kind and considerate man and said lawmakers intended to move past the political spectacle.
As Lt. Gov. and Speaker of the Senate, McNally represents us all. That’s why we want to ask, Should he resign? If so, what specifically constitutes him to be unfit for his position? If he should stay, what do you hope he learns from the situation? How has the attention to his online activity affected the state’s reputation?
