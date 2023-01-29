Question of the Week

After successfully changing state law to allow partisan primaries in local school board elections, Tennessee legislators are seizing the momentum.

A bill filed this year by Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) and Rep. Bryan Richey (R-Maryville) would go a step further, requiring elections for state and local public offices to be partisan.

