During a special session on COVID-19 restrictions in October, the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to allow local board of education elections to be partisan.
The bill, which will head to Gov. Bill Lee for his signature, allows the state’s political parties to call for primaries or hold caucuses to choose candidates endorsed by each party during the general election. Those endorsed candidates, like candidates for national and statewide races, will appear on ballots listed with their party affiliations.
Current school board members and some local officials are opposed to the entry of partisan politics into local elections.
Washington County Board of Education member David Hammond said he worried electing partisan officials may divert the board’s focus toward national issues and away from the needs of the children in the school district.
Johnson City Manger Pete Peterson also said he opposed the intrusion of partisan politics and predicted legislators may soon try to make other local races fall along party lines.
Others, like state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said he believed partisan local races will help voters better differentiate between candidates, allowing them to more easily know where candidates stand on issues. Hicks voted in favor of the bill in the House.
Washington County Commissioner Suzy Williams, also a Republican, likewise said partisan school board races were a good idea because, “members of the two parties see things in different ways.”
The legislative change was connected to precautionary measures taken by boards of education across the state to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in schools returning to in-person learning this year.
Several districts required masks be worn by students, most of which were not yet eligible to receive vaccines for COVID-19.
The Johnson City Board of Education voted to require masks by students and staff, but allowed for parents to opt their children out of the requirement in writing. Shortly after the board’s decision, Governor Lee signed an executive order allowing parents statewide to opt their children out of any school district’s mask requirements.
Since the issue will likely affect the next round of local elections, and may be introduced to even more races in the future, we thought we’d ask our readers.
Should local elections be partisan? Will the change make is easier for voters, or will it shift the focus away from local issues?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
