Some Johnson City businesses are hoping for a discount this year after last year’s capacity restrictions.
Many saw declining revenues during the pandemic, but few were hit as hard as restaurants and bars.
Initially, their indoor seating areas were totally closed to patrons, then were allowed to open at half capacity with appropriate distance between tables and chairs. Some businesses still aren’t operating at full capacity.
Looking for relief from a terrible year, they’ve asked city commissioners to reduce the privilege tax, which is calculated for businesses selling alcoholic drinks on site using their full seating capacity approved at the state level.
The taxes, which can range from $600 to $1,000, could add insult to injury for businesses already hurting.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise seems open to reducing the fees and giving the affected businesses a hand.
According to Press Staff Writer David Floyd, Wise suggested dropping the tax down to better reflect the difference in available seats.
But, Tennessee law bars cities from increasing their privilege tax rates. Some leaders worry that dropping the rate for a year might mean they aren’t allowed to increase it again when businesses return to full capacity.
So, what do you think? Should the city give businesses a discount on the tax? Should the discount be only temporary if allowed, or should they be permanent? Can you think of other businesses that should get help with their taxes and fees after the difficult year caused by the pandemic?
