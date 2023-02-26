Question of the Week

A Johnson City state legislator said he believes adding the U.S. national motto, “In God We Trust,” to the state’s seal will create a patriotic common identity among Tennesseans.

State Sen. Rusty Crowe told Press reporter Robert Houk that the redesign of the seal, first designed in 1801 and updated slightly in 1987 by a legislative act, would only add to its history.

