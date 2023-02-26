A Johnson City state legislator said he believes adding the U.S. national motto, “In God We Trust,” to the state’s seal will create a patriotic common identity among Tennesseans.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe told Press reporter Robert Houk that the redesign of the seal, first designed in 1801 and updated slightly in 1987 by a legislative act, would only add to its history.
A bill Crowe has introduced would ask Gov. Bill Lee to direct Secretary of State Tre Hargett to redesign the state seal to incorporate what has been designated by federal law as the national motto with the state’s existing motto, “Commerce and Agriculture.”
The motto, “In God We Trust,” is only slightly younger than our seal. It’s first official use was during the Civil War, when regiments of both Union and Confederate soldiers assumed it as their mottoes to indicate God was on their side.
In 1864, the U.S. Congress authorized it to be minted on coins, and during the Cold War in 1955, it was mandated to be on all currency.
Georgia’s state flag includes the phrase, Mississippi’s state seal and flag have it and, Florida, which adopted “In God We Trust” as the state’s motto in 2016, displays it on its seal and flag.
Tennessee already gives drivers the option to have the national motto on their license plates, mandates schools display it, and emergency vehicles can display it on a decal at the jurisdiction’s discretion.
It’s fairly settled court precedent that the motto is historical in nature and not a violation of the Establishment Clause of the Constitution.
Yet some wonder in whose god we are placing our trust. When legislators often espouse their Christian faith on the chamber floor during debates, measures like this can be seen as another endorsement of Christianity in a state where a majority of, but not all, residents follow that particular faith.
It’s a question legislators will soon be considering, so we thought we ask our readers: Should “In God We Trust” be on the state’s seal? If you’re for the redesign, tell us the benefits. If you’re against it, tell us why.
Send your answers tomailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.