Last week, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s Legislative Council, which sets rules for high school sports teams in the state, changed its bylaws to allow students to be paid for name, image and likeness deals.
Press Sports Writer Tanner Cook reported that the change means students may now be paid by businesses for endorsements, but they may not represent the TSSAA member school they attend.
States like California and Louisiana have already opened the door for such deals at the high school level, and many states have begun allowing endorsement deals for college athletes, although those athletes have been and still are technically amateurs.
What it means is students may now appear in commercials, like for a local car dealer, or be paid for public appearances, like at a business ribbon-cutting.
How much the new rule may affect Tennessee’s student-athletes is unknown. High school athletes in our area don’t normally achieve the level of celebrity that warrants paid public appearances or ads.
If one were to ascend to that status, would it be bad to allow them to cash in?
It’s a question we’ll be facing in the months and years ahead, so we wanted to ask our readers. Should high school athletes be paid for endorsements? What are the positives and negatives to high school endorsement deals? How should parents navigate their students through local celebrity?
