Every year, as fall rolls around, the Johnson City Press begins receiving calls from pre-planning parents, asking “When is Halloween?”
Halloween is Oct. 31, but what the callers really want to know is whether Johnson City or surrounding communities have set an official date and times for children to trick-or-treat.
Johnson City has no local ordinances regulating children’s Halloween activities, and such regulations in our area are scarce.
Erwin’s code sets the age limit for wearing masks at 10 and for trick-or-treating at 12, though authorities there say the law is seldom enforced.
Abingdon, Virginia, makes it illegal to trick-or-treat for those older than 12 and sets a 10 p.m. curfew for Halloween night activities.
In each community in our area, there are trunk-or-treat events and community coordinated events, like Trick or Treat on Walnut Street, that are pre-planned with concrete start and end times. We try to include information for as many of them as possible.
Still, it seems the few dozen parents we have calling are looking for more solid plans.
For them, it seems a safety issue. Knowing when and where children can safely go door to door in search of candy could be beneficial. Knowing when to expect their children home would help them set ground rules.
Police in the few communities with regulations say they were put in place to help curb mischief and vandalism.
We’ve also heard from some parents of the benefits of having free-range children. Letting kids be kids can help them develop into their own persons and learn from their own life experiences.
Regulating Halloween activities hardly seems to fit with this style of parenting.
Since it’s such a common question, we thought we’d ask our readers. Should Halloween be regulated? Are there benefits of municipalities setting official rules for trick-or-treating? What such regulations would you propose? If you prefer to go without local rules, how does your family set boundaries for Halloween activities?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.