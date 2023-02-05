Alcohol has long been a thorny subject for the town of Erwin.
It’s been less than a decade since town leaders, after multiple previous rejections and much deliberation, approved retail package stores and liquor by the drink within the town’s limits.
Another revision to municipal code allowed beer permits for downtown events and festivals.
Now, Mayor Glenn White is hoping to amend the town’s ordinance again, limiting the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12 and increasing the distance an alcohol-selling business must be from a church or school from 200 feet to 400 feet.
There are currently 15 off-site consumption permit holders in the town that would be grandfathered in should the changes be applied, but it’s unclear how much they would limit future growth for those types of businesses.
White said the changes he’s proposing would fill a campaign promise he made when he ran for his seat in 2020.
People have the right to drink, he said, but he’d also like to see more business activity in the town not related to drinking.
During public discussion last week, some town residents applauded the mayor’s proposal, highlighting the dangers of alcohol addiction and abuse.
Others, however, questioned the limiting factor on the town’s business activity and prospective revenue collection, saying Erwin could really use as much in its coffers as it can get from sales tax collections.
It seems as if there are many voices out there waiting to be heard on the issue, so we’d like to open up a forum.
Should Erwin change its alcohol ordinance to limit off-site sales? Why or why not? Are there other changes to the alcohol ordinance you’d like to see from the town? Are leaders limiting opportunities for revenue that could put the town in a tough spot in the future?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
