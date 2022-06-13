This year state legislators struggled with the prospects of outlawing marijuana’s little cousin — delta-8.

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is a chemical compound found in cannabis plants, which include both marijuana and hemp.

When ingested, delta-8 can produce psychoactive effects similar to the high people feel from marijuana, though many users have report delta-8 not as potent.

Because delta-8 can be produced from hemp, it’s legal federally and in many states, including Tennessee.

Delta-8 products, including gummies and other edibles, have been on sale in stores selling CBD and other hemp products for months in Tennessee.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers proposed banning delta-8 to align the compound’s legal status in Tennessee with that of marijuana.

An outcry from business owners already selling delta-8 led them to drop the plans for an outright ban in favor of regulation. Those owners said many customers found delta-8 helped with anxiety and other ailments.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning regarding the use of delta-8, because products containing it have not been evaluated for safety by the agency.

It’s a question even legislators had difficulty deciding, so we thought we’d ask for the thoughts of our readers.

Should delta-8 products be legal? Would or have you used them? What was your experience?

