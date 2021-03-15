While most of us were fast asleep early Sunday morning, we lost an hour.
Our connected phones and devices automatically updated without a hitch, but our bodies’ internal clocks may take longer to adjust to Daylight Saving Time.
Robbed of an hour of sleep, many Americans report being tired at work and school in the days following a spring forward. The accompanying fall back in November can be just as jarring.
Daylight Saving Time was instituted during World War I to save energy, and it was made permanent in the U.S. in the 1960s. In 1974, Congress extended it during the energy crisis, and then again extended it by a few more weeks in 2007.
Some enjoy having extra hours of daylight tacked on to the end of the day in the summer, but many early risers complain of waking in the dark.
Hawaii and Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time. It’s also rare in Asia, Africa and places near the equator.
Fifteen U.S. states, including Tennessee, have passed legislation or initiated other legal processes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but the decision lies with Congress.
Federal lawmakers would have to enact changes to the Uniform Time Act to keep us from falling back again in November.
An often proposed but never approved law, the Sunshine Protection Act, would negate Standard Time and keep us on Daylight Saving Time year-round.
It’s an interesting and — ahem — timely proposal, so we though we’d put the question to our readers. Should Daylight Saving Time be permanent? Should Standard Time be the norm? Why or why not?
