Last week, a workgroup in Carter County approved a plan to reduce the size of the Carter County Commission.
Under the proposal, the county would keep eight districts, but instead of the current three representatives, two people would be elected from each district to sit on the county’s governing body.
Having only 16 commissioners instead of 24 would make the board more nimble and the job of governing simpler, supporters say, but some are worried having fewer elected leaders will reduce representation.
When commissioners considered downsizing the commission in 2017, some officials voiced concerns that the more rural communities in the county could lose their voices at the table.
Washington County went through a similar downsizing in 2018, from 25 commissioners to 15. There were concerns then, in fact, the plan weathered a lawsuit challenging the changes, but the county has continued to function.
The Carter County downsizing has been expedited to make sure the new districts are approved by the state in time for the May primaries. The plan will next be considered by the commission’s Rules and Bylaws Committee on Nov. 2. If approved, the committee will forward it to a special called meeting of the full County Commission for approval on Nov. 9.
Since it deals with governmental representation, we wanted to put the question to those who will be most affected, the people of the county.
Should Carter County have fewer commissioners? Why or why not? Is the commission currently able to effectively govern? Would having fewer make county business smoother and easier or silence certain voters?
