Faced with declining student enrollment, the Carter County Board of Education will consider closing schools to save money.
A report presented to school board members last week outlined a population drop from 6,000 to 4,763 and suggested closing Little Milligan, Keenberg, Valley Forge and Unaka elementary schools and Cloudland High School.
The remaining students in the zones currently served by those schools would be redistributed to other schools.
Over the next five years, the suggestions as presented could shave more than $2 million off the county district’s budget, which is currently $42 million.
No decision has yet been made, and the school board plans to discuss the proposal at its meeting on Feb. 18.
Closing schools, while potentially a sound fiscal decision, often stirs emotions in communities served by them.
Generations of families attend the same schools, and as a central gathering point and educational institutions, they become ingrained in communities’ identities.
Plus, families in zones where schools close may face longer commutes and could have to change morning and afternoon routines to accommodate the changes.
Because the study proposes major changes for the county, we thought we’d ask our readers.
Should Carter County close schools? Are there better solutions to save money in a district with declining enrollment? If schools close, how could the school district preserve the character of those communities affected?
