The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed our lives and taught us many lessons.
Months ago, under stay-at-home orders, many of us relied on the internet for work, recreation and education. Broadband service was our emergency backup plan when we were forced inside by the virus.
Broadband was already an important part of most of our lives, but the pandemic showed just how crucial it is.
Not many people will deny that internet access is necessary to our modern lifestyles, but how to ensure that everyone can access it is up for debate.
Since the recent crisis’ lessons, there’s been another push to classify broadband as a public utility, which would bring price regulation and requirements to provide access to all.
Proponents of classifying broadband as a utility say market-driven decisions based on profitability leave many in rural communities without reliable broadband service.
Opponents say tightening government control of service providers could stifle innovation. Many, including the Tennessee General Assembly, have advocated incentivizing expansion of broadband networks with public grants to private companies and other existing providers.
The Federal Communications Commission briefly classified broadband as a utility under the Obama administration to enforce net neutrality rules, but a few years later, under a new president and chairman, the FCC deregulated the service.
The debate continues, and will likely be brought to the forefront again soon. That’s why we wanted to ask you, our readers.
Should broadband be a utility? Why or why not?
