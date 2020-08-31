Developers in Bristol have been planning a big project.
Virginia businessmen Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy and global restaurant and resort company Hard Rock submitted plans to the Bristol City Council in May for a $400-million casino at the site of the former Bristol Mall.
Bristol is one of five cities eligible for casinos after changes to Virginia’s gaming laws earlier this year. Before cards are dealt and coins start dropping into slot machines, however, residents must first pass a local referendum on gambling.
Once completed, the project is expected to generate new tax revenue for local and state economies. The surrounding area is also expected to benefit from the visitors and jobs the resort has promised.
Not everyone is on board with the casino project, however.
Some question the quality of the jobs the project will offer, and others believe increased legal options for gambling could give rise to social problems.
The move might also spur Tennessee to legalize casinos on the other side of the state line to cash in on some of the tax revenues.
Bristol voters will have their say in November, but we want to put the question to the entire region, because the effects of a casino will be felt beyond the city.
Should Bristol allow a casino? Why or why not? What effects do you think the project will have on the region?
