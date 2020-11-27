Dan Mahoney tells us he doesn’t expect big crowds today when he opens his long-running outdoor equipment and apparel shop in Johnson City today.
The throngs of shoppers seeking big deals likely will be at the Mall at Johnson City and other shopping centers, where big box stores and other national retailers will have specials galore.
But most retailers, including Mahoney’s Outfitters, will have their own Black Friday deals. Just like the big boys, local businesses rely on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to boost profit margins.
There was a time in Johnson City — before the Targets, Best Buys, Home Depots and Dick’s Sporting Goods of the world arrived and before online shopping became the trend — when local businesses were the place to be on the busiest shopping day of the year.
Let’s make that true again in 2020, a year that has been especially hard on small businesses.
This year, the weekend’s crowds may be decidedly smaller everywhere because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. More shoppers are expected to order online for home delivery or store pickup, which has become a necessity amid COVID-19 precautions.
Many people will still decide to shop in person. One can only hope that both retailers and shoppers adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions guidelines to curb the virus’ spread. Not enough retailers are strictly enforcing face covering requirements between their walls, contributing to the spread of this deadly disease.
If you shop in the crowds today, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
But before you do, please consider frequenting local businesses. Johnson City, Jonesborough, Elizabethton, Erwin, Unicoi and Piney Flats all have numerous locally owned and operated retail stores that deserve your business. You’ll probably find items you won’t see in those big box stores, and many will be offering competitive prices. Some also offer car pickup services, helping limit COVID-19 exposure.
After Black Friday, many places will be participating in Small Business Saturday, a day designed to bolster awareness of local offerings amid the shopping frenzy. You’ll find listings at these sites:
• JC/Washington County www.johnsoncitytnchamber.com/small-business-saturday/
• Jonesborough www.facebook.com/mainstreetjonesborough
• Elizabethton www.elizabethton.org/smallbiz
While you’re out and about this weekend, please also choose to dine at any of the fine local restaurants our cities and towns have to offer. The food is always better.
Too many small business owners have been forced to close because of the loss of business resulting from the COVID-19 downturn. It’s hard enough to be a local proprietor without a pandemic in the way.
Shopping and eating here means your money stays here, and in 2020, that’s a must.