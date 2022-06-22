If you’re waiting for prices to come down so you can afford to buy a home, the news isn’t good. Realtor.com expects home prices and mortgage rates will continue to rise, home sales will drop as buyers are priced out of home ownership, and the housing market will continue to cool. And that’s exactly what’s happening locally, says the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR.)
Realtor.com says the bright spot for frustrated homebuyers is that the number of homes on the market is expected to increase.
“The number of homes for sale right now is so low that it’s creating these ultra-competitive conditions for buyers, which are so challenging,” says Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. “More homes for sale will help bring back more balance and sanity to the market.”
Local home sales may be slowing, but not prices. They hit new highs last month, according to NETAR. The typical home sales price was up $40,100 from May of last year. Typical prices in the region’s cities and community submarkets ranged from $395,000 in Jonesborough to $150,000 in Mount Carmel. Thirteen of the 15 submarkets had a typical sales price of $200,000 or more.
“While it’s inevitable that rising prices will slow down in the coming months, it hasn’t happened yet,” NETAR President Rick Chantry said. “Many of the metrics NETAR uses for monthly reports show declines when compared to last year. But last year was the strongest local housing market anyone can remember. Month-to-month comparisons tell a story that in some ways is typical of the peak home buying and selling season.”
For example, the median listing price has increased every month this year. Last month it was almost $19,000 higher than in April. May’s typical sales price was $30,000 higher than April. And although new listings and fewer sales have made a slight inventory improvement, it’s still squeaky tight, Chantry said.
There were 770 closings in the region last month, down 34 from April and 58 fewer than May last year. Last month’s typical sales price of $250,000 was up 31.6% ($40,100) from last year. The average was $303,622, up 31% ($71,598.) High-end sales continue skewing the average price higher. There were 101 sales in the $500,000 and above price range last month.
So far this year, 3,600 existing home sales have closed. That’s 138 fewer than during the first five months of last year.
“From a trend perspective, we’re seeing sales decline and continued price increases,” Chantry said.
Realtor.com says mortgage rates are now anticipated to hit 5.5% by the end of the year — a rate expected to continue sidelining buyers already grappling with record-high home prices. Initially, the Realtor.com economists predicted they would hit only 3.6% for 30-year fixed-rate loans. However, rates hit a high of 5.3% last month before settling in at around 5.1%, according to Freddie Mac data.
The lower projection was made before persistent inflation became a thorn in the side of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is now hellbent on taming those runaway prices by hiking interest rates — causing historically low mortgage rates to soar, Realtor says.
“Rising interest rates have shifted the foundation of the economy as well as the housing market. So many homebuyers take out mortgages so that rising rates affect how expensive home ownership is,” Hale says. “It’s causing buyers to make tough trade-offs and disrupting the housing market.”
Buyers have descended onto the housing market, scrambling to win bidding wars before rates surge even higher. Realtor.com economists believe prices will be 6.6% higher by year’s end. While that’s still a conservative estimate given the recent spike in home prices, which rose 17.6% year over year in May, the rise is more than double the appreciation economists had foreseen in their original forecast.
“The market is going through a transition,” Hale says. “The housing market over the last few years has continued to grow more and become more competitive. (Now) it’s going to feel a little like whiplash. The market is still competitive, but the tide is shifting.”
If you’re a home buyer, you’ve got to weigh whether it’s in your best financial interest to wait or take the plunge now.