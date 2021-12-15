A program initiated by Washington County’s new sheriff sounds like it will provide a lifeline for local residents.
One of Sheriff Keith Sexton’s Caring Community Programs, the new service will designate a department employee to regularly call or visit people who may need a daily check-in, like those who are elderly, recovering from an illness or have other issues.
Sexton said last week he hopes the service will make his deputies more accessible to the public and foster more trust in the community. Those are admirable goals, and we hope they’re achieved.
A program like this could help people stay in their homes and help save lives.
Often, seniors living alone and their families fear the worst of what could happen. A fall, a medication mix-up or another emergency could have deadly or devastating consequences.
Worry over these at-home accidents is frequently one of the factors considered in families’ decisions to move members to assisted living.
We hope the sheriff’s program can give some the peace of mind they need to be secure in their own homes.
We’d also like to hear more about Sexton’s Caring Community Programs, and we’d like to see community policing become a central election issue in the upcoming race for the sheriff’s seat.
To sign up for the daily check-in service, you can find and fill out a form at washingtoncountytn.org.