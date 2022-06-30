News from the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter this week got puppy tails wagging and kittens purring.
Press Staff Writer Sarah Owens reported that the shelter, with a 95% live release rate in 2021 for the animals brought into the facility, qualified as a no-kill shelter.
The local shelter’s save rate was higher than the state average of 88.5%, and a vast improvement from the 30% rate in 2013, before the new facility opened in north Johnson City.
The lifesaving status was reached through the outstanding leadership of several individuals, including the late Ralph Van Brocklin, who as mayor and city commissioner fought to fund the new shelter, and shelter Executive Director Tammy Davis, who has always been an advocate for animals.
Animal control services can often be overlooked among the portfolio of public offerings, but these recent statistics prove how important they are.
They represent hundreds, potentially thousands, of lives saved and plenty of local families who welcomed new members or were reunited with one they lost.
Not every community can boast of their support for a no-kill shelter, but now ours can.
We should be proud of our shelter’s commitment to saving lives and support it whenever we can.