Honest, trustworthy and factual information is like light from a candle in a dark place. The light gives you guidance and direction to help you navigate without stumbling or falling.
Trustworthy information leads you to be a better informed citizen and to live in a more stable social and governmental environment. Newspapers and most media corporations are the trusted messengers for honest, trustworthy and factual information. They light the way forward.
Misinformation is like a flamethrower that destroys everything including the candle light. A flamethrower is a ranged incendiary device designed to project a controllable jet of fire.
Misinformation is dishonest and untruthful statements that are used to cause disruption in a community or country. It is often a tactical device used on social media platforms by those who want to cause disruption.
Foreign governments are engaging in misinformation campaigns on social media platforms around the world including the United States.
Vladimir Putin of Russia and the Chinese government are attempting to divide the United States by providing misinformation campaigns that look like Americans are angry with Americans and thus divide its citizenry.
The idea is to inflame one body of citizens against another using misinformation as a flamethrower. Their ultimate goal is to cause civil unrest, destabilize our elections, inflame political divisions and overthrow our democracy.
A Facebook whistleblower recently revealed that the company profited from spreading misinformation and is a corporate flamethrower enabler. Individuals with accounts on these social media platforms have shared crazy fabrications of misinformation with others around the world. They are flamethrowers.
Social media corporations owned and run by American citizens have placed profits over responsible corporate leadership. They, along with far-right political groups, have become the new flamethrowers of misinformation.
The former United States president is promoting the “Big Lie” using election misinformation and is a flamethrower. He has been permanently banned from social media platforms.
The organized insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6 was fueled by postings on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. As the bipartisan House of Representatives January 6 Committee gathers information about prior planning by individuals involved on the failed coup attempt insurrection day, we have learned that social media platforms played a huge role in helping far right individuals communicate (including some members of Congress) and plan the activities for the insurrection prior to Jan. 6.
Corporations that receive negative comments or become entangled in a scandal often change their name to create confusion among the public. Facebook announced a rebranding name change to Meta.
Those who work for Facebook use a work tool known as Workplace that resembles the public version of Facebook. Facebook also sells Workplace as a tool to outside companies. The whistleblower, as a former employee, had access to Facebook’s research documents while being employed and working from home using Workplace software.
The leaked documents revealed a disparity with Facebook’s own internal research and the company’s public statements that had an impact on those who use Facebook. The company’s research revealed the company could generate larger amounts of revenue if they did not remove misinformation posted on Facebook, even though they were aware the postings were false and harmful to the public.
The research showed that misinformed individuals used the social media platform more frequently than normal providing more opportunities for the company to deliver advertising and thus increasing revenue.
Online harm has now become offline harm to members of school boards, community health programs, healthcare workers, airline employees, firemen and policemen, teachers, school administrators, even some members of Congress and others. The list grows daily.
Hate groups have emerged from online social media platforms. Some social media platforms have become toxic in the lives of everyday workers including members of Congress.
Government’s role in a democracy is to regulate corporations to protect individuals from receiving any product that can cause user harm.
Voters should demand that members of Congress enact laws that will better govern social media platforms and make them more responsible for removal of misinformation/hate dogma posted by individuals or organizations on their websites.
The latest area of medical misinformation consists of wrongful statements about COVID vaccines, their requirements and an attempt to make individuals fearful of being vaccinated.
Unfortunately, some local leaders (politicians), most all who have been vaccinated, are seeking to score votes from those misinformed by making a pandemic health issue into something that it is not. It is not a political issue even though Northeast Tennessee politicians are trying to make it a political issue.
The CEO and Chairman of the Pfizer Corporation Albert Bourla recently said, “People who spread misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines are criminals” because the misinformation has literally cost individual lives. There are a group of people who are purposely spreading misinformation about the vaccines.
Out of 1.3 million COVID cases in Tennessee, more than 16,700 mostly unvaccinated Tennesseans have died. Fifty-seven percent of the eligible population of Tennesseans has received at least one shot of the vaccine. A vaccination decreases transmissions and saves lives. The number of those vaccinated should be higher; however, flamethrowers are working to keep it lower.
More than 700 children have died in the United States from COVID. More than 249,000 cases of COVID among children have been reported to the Tennessee Department of Health and 20 children have died in Tennessee.
Time will tell how many children will have survived the deadly airborne virus but face severe long-haul symptoms such as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). Since the beginning of the academic school year of 2021, 21 public school employees have died in Tennessee.
The legislation action of the recent special legislative session and signed by Governor Lee will prolong the pandemic; cost more lives among adults and children, created headaches among the state employers and disrupts learning in schools, especially for children already at risk. Was that the real mission of the special legislative session?
Having a special legislative session that wastes taxpayer dollars and having a negative outcome on a major health issue for Tennesseans sends voters a message. It is now time to elect a new slate of state senators and representatives who have compassion about the personal health of all Tennesseans. Voters have an opportunity to send a new body of state legislators in 2022.
It would be great if all individuals had “normal” reasoning abilities, however, that is never going to occur. Good reasoning abilities are learned from everyday experiences that provide real meaning to life, along with a caring attitude and concern for the well-being of others.
Death from the airborne COVID virus in Tennessee is real but has not yet made an impact on the Tennessee Republican legislative body or Governor Lee.
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.