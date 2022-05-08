Over the past several years I have written about a variety of subjects. Sometimes it is difficult to think of a new subject to write about. Recently when meeting with some friends of mine who have been teachers, one of them suggested that I write about our group of retired teachers who meet together often. I decided to take him up on the idea.
This spring marks 20 years since I retired from Jonesborough Elementary School. It does not seem possible that it has been that long. The years do seem to fly by, and I often wonder how I worked full-time back then when I think of how busy retirement is for me now. It seems that there are always many things to do and no time to be idle.
One thing I have enjoyed is getting together with teachers I taught with in the past. There were a few of us teachers who had been getting together in the summer several years before I retired. We decided to keep meeting together on a regular basis. There was three or four of us at first, but as others retired they joined our group. We decided we would meet for lunch every other month on the third Wednesday.
At the beginning, we met at one of our homes. Everyone brought a salad or dessert and we shared. It was amazing what wonderful meals we shared by putting our recipes together. We sometimes chose a restaurant for our meeting, and I would email them about the time and place. They are good about letting me know if they would be able to come.
Besides enjoying our meal together, we enjoy hearing what has been going on in each other’s lives. Most of us have children and some have grandchildren. One of us even has a great-grandchild: since that’s me, I guess that means I am the oldest one.
Several of us have children who are teachers so we hear about how schools have changed since we were there. As we hear about what is going on in schools today, we all think we would not be able to cope with those changes.
We don’t just talk school. Someone wants to know about a good plumber, and someone else needs a roofer. Some are caregivers to family members, so we often discuss the medical field and how it has changed.
Since one of us is an expert gardener and yardman, we learn a lot about what kind of tomatoes are best as well as good tips for our yards. We can even purchase plants from him. He can also tell us where to buy the best fruit.
All together, we have a fun group and some of us go back as far as 1976 when we first started teaching together. We enjoy our time together and enjoy reminiscing about “the good old days.” and keeping up with what is going on now.