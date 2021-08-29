Frances Lamberts
Guest Opinion
National rallies for peace, disarmament and abolition of nuclear weapons saw Johnson City and Jonesborough residents head to Asheville and New York in June 2017, as the United Nations General Assembly was negotiating a treaty to ban these weapons. Any use of them, the Red Cross had warned, would have consequences at a scale as to make meaningful medical-humanitarian relief impossible. Thus, for true security for their people and future generations, most states had come to see nuclear disarmament as a humanitarian imperative.
In an appeal in 1955, Albert Einstein and other scientists had warned of the “perils that have arisen” through the modern, H-bomb weapons of mass destruction, which “might possibly put an end to the human race.”
On Aug. 6 at the Y-12 Nuclear Weapons Complex in Oak Ridge, peace protesters held a Names and Remembrance Ceremony. They tied peace cranes and, bell tolling, read names of some of the 120,000 Japanese victims of the “Little Boy” atomic bombing in Hiroshima in 1945.
On Aug. 16, 1981, in the US magazine Parade, Andrei Sakharov published an appeal on “How to Preserve World Peace.” A brilliant Russian scientist who had led that country’s thermonuclear weapons development — completed in 1955 following the United States “Mike” test explosion three years earlier — it urged that the world must strive for “the complete banning of nuclear weapons.”
Earlier, when a harsh policy of government repression under Stalin often led to arrest, trial and execution or banishment to forced labor camp, he had written “Thoughts on Progress, Peaceful Coexistence, and Intellectual Freedom,” which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975. Openly and tirelessly he would continue to advocate for democratization of society, rejection of military confrontation — including the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan — international efforts in the struggle against hunger and poverty, and timely scientific solutions to environmental problems.
He urged full implementation of the UN Declaration of Human Rights, abolition of the death penalty and unconditional banning of torture and, though it would land him in exile in Gorky himself, he ceaselessly defended the right to free expression of political prisoners. Seeking President Carter’s diplomatic intervention when a dissident Russian artist was sentenced to 13 years of labor camp and internal exile following spurious charges, he praised Carter for stating “for the first time as head of a great power an unambiguous commitment to the international defense of human rights.”
Most importantly, as he revealed in his “Memoirs,” Sakharov “could not stop thinking about” the radiation fall-out danger from nuclear weapons testing and the potential use of these in a war. He had come to see “the horror, the real danger, and the utter insanity of thermonuclear warfare, which threatens everyone on earth.”
Weapons technology advances and increasing military budgets for them appeared to him to have “transformed the unthinkable and monstrous” into a grave and realistic humanitarian threat, even as hunger, disease and deprivation in people’s life demanded stronger efforts from scientists and governments and even though, “in spite of all the differences in their histories, the overwhelming majority of people in all countries want peace.”
The people rallying for peace and nuclear disarmament, at more than hundred cities all over the world in 2017, saw a historic Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons enacted that year, taking force as international law in January this year. Scientists’ voices like Andrei Sakharov’s aided a critical shift in thinking to make the treaty a reality. The governments of the nuclear weapons states — including our own — should follow it. I encourage President Biden to submit this treaty, for ratification by the Congress, soon.