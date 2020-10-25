Ballad Health’s announcement Friday that a cluster of novel coronavirus cases had emerged at Johnson City Medical Center was no surprise. Despite implementing recommended practices to prevent the spread, the hospital wound up with 22 staff members and six patients infected with COVID-19.
That’s how infectious this virus is, as also evidenced by the record new case numbers reported in Northeast Tennessee, across the state and the entire nation that same day.
All it takes to develop such a cluster is the presence of one asymptomatic person with the virus who inadvertently spreads it to those around in an isolated setting.
Just ask Amy Stover. As Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts reported last week, the former South Side Elementary School principal contracted the virus from an asymptomatic person and in turn infected several other friends during a group vacation in Texas. Some became seriously ill.
“After six months of trying to be careful, I let my guard down because I wanted to see these dear lifelong friends,” Stover said.
Just how much is your guard up? As Stover can attest, even a momentary lapse into unnecessary risk can prove dangerous.
All of us are vulnerable in that same sense.
Humans are social animals and need psychological reinforcements from the presence of family and friends. We desire a sense of consistency and control over our lives, so surrendering those needs to a health crisis is counterintuitive.
Total lockdowns proved impractical for a number of reasons, not the least of which was sustained economic health. Mask “mandates” amount to mere suggestions since most states, including Tennessee, do not enforce them. Compliance is scattered at best.
Clearly, the U.S. will not wrangle COVID-19 until we have both an effective vaccine to curb the spread and potent treatments to limit the damage on the human body.
But let’s not throw our hands up and maintain an “it is what it is” attitude until those measures exist.
If you’re still among the thousands of people who are not taking this pandemic seriously enough to alter your way of life, what will it take to get your attention?
Apparently 230,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. have not been enough. The 215 deaths in Northeast Tennessee have not been enough.
As predicted by health professionals, the “second wave” of infections swept in after a slight cooling off period in September. Tidal wave would be a more accurate description. JCMC’s cluster likely won’t be an isolated incident for Northeast Tennessee given the growth of infections.
Make no mistake, this wave could have been avoided had more of us taken the recommended precautions — social distancing, face coverings, frequent hand-washing, etc. Would we have eliminated the spread? No, but we could have minimized it. We could have reduced the risk to family, friends and ourselves.
For those of you who are following best practices, please do your best to keep that guard up. To those of you who need a kick in the head, please let the lessons all around you be meaningful enough to act responsibly.
We know some out there are lost causes. Nothing anyone says will make a difference. No amount of death and suffering will prompt change. History will not be a flattering judge.