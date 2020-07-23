Johnson City’s Board of Education made the right call Monday by postponing the school district’s opening by a week. We suspect it will take even longer.
The recent surge in the region’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations should ring alarm bells for any institution with a dense population — schools, universities, factories and others. While the mask mandates in place for indoor public places and institutional policies to the same effect could mitigate the spread, the number of pupils in a classroom makes social distancing impractical or even impossible. Staggered attendance and other measures to reduce classroom density can only go so far with such a virulent, potentially deadly agent in the mix.
The Johnson City district stated in its reopening plan that schools may close if the Tennessee Department of Health records an average of 11 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Washington County residents within two weeks. As of Monday’s decision, Washington County had an average of 16.35.
So the decision to delay the opening until Aug. 10 fit that policy, and school board members and administrators were stalwarts by not wavering despite political and social pressures about opening school buildings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that children appear to be less susceptible to severe COVID-19 symptoms. While some children and infants have been sick with the virus, adults make up most of the known cases. Some evidence cited by the American Academy of Pediatricians — a policy think tank — also suggests that young children are less likely to spread the virus. That said, nearly 13,000 of about 84,000 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee — about 15 percent — have been among people ages birth to 20.
No one wants to see any child endure this disease. Some 8,000 students attend Johnson City schools with the potential to contract and bring the virus home to adults.
Parents eager to see their children back in classroom seats should also remember that the kids are not the only people in those school buildings. The district employs about 800 adults, most of whom are in the classroom setting. Many of those employees likely are in the most vulnerable categories based on age and other health conditions. A teacher or staff member who has battled cancer, heart issues or immunodeficiencies is at high risk if forced to work in such dense conditions.
The health of every person in every school is at stake, not to mention that of family members.
Families in the Washington County Schools district also will be anxious to hear from Schools Director Bill Flanary next Monday about a decision on reopening. Flanary told Press senior reporter Robert Houk on Tuesday the question is whether students will begin the year in traditional classroom settings, on a staggered schedule or by virtual learning. He said the numbers had risen “well above the threshold” for a full opening of schools.
“If we had to open schools tomorrow, it would be a virtual opening,” Flanary said. “We want to do the safe thing.”
As cases continue to mount, we just don’t see that in-person instruction is practical — at least at the beginning of the school year. While it’s by no means ideal, virtual learning is the safest option for the time being — for most if not all districts in this region.
This opinion by no means understates the value of in-person learning. Students definitely are at a disadvantage when they lack immediacy with their instructors. The social interactions of a school setting are equally important to a child’s development. Kids belong in school. If for no other reason, they should open for the safety net they provide for children in adversity. The goal should be to have them there as soon as the health feasibility allows.
But these extraordinary times call for unprecedented measures.
Should the COVID-19 curve flatten in the coming weeks, it would be prudent for school officials to revisit staggered, in-person classes. The data should drive the decision. A goal is only as good as its practicality.