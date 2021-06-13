School days, school days,
Dear old golden rule day.
Reading, and writing and ‘rithmetic
Taught to the tune of the hickory stick.
You were my queen in calico,
I was your bashful barefoot beau.
And you wrote on my slate, I loved you Joe,
When we were a couple of kids.
This little tune was written by Cobbs and Edwards in 1907. It describes what school would have been like many years ago. My, how things have changed over the decades!
I doubt that the Golden Rule is taught much anymore. Some would say that it is too close to Scripture.
I think reading is still an important part of a child’s education, but I am not sure they use books that much. More reading is done on their devices (tablets or phones) than with books. Writing has greatly changed too. No more cursive writing for third graders, and a stylus or a finger is used to “write” words. Arithmetic has been replaced with new math, and students are learning higher math in lower grades more than before.
The hickory stick has long since disappeared from the classroom. Various ways of disciplining have been tried over the years. Considering all the numerous reports of student misdemeanors, I wonder if some of these “new” methods are effective.
Most students are dressed in jeans and t-shirts these days, most of which have added rips and tears. However, I did read that calico dresses were coming back as a trendy fashion statement today!
Going barefoot would not be allowed at all today. School dress codes largely influence what is deemed acceptable in the classroom, but what about hybrid or virtual modes of learning? During the pandemic — when schools were often locked down — students wore their PJs all day and no one knew the difference.
Instead of writing on their slates with chalk, the girls now spend many hours texting messages on their phones or on social media. Meanwhile, boys may prefer accessing YouTube videos or TikTok.
Things were certainly different in many ways for the ’20-’21 school year. To show how things differ, I decided to rewrite the little song lyric at the beginning of this article. Thus, my ode to the past fourteen months:
School days, school days
Twenty-Twenty-one school daze
Laptops and Chrome Books, and so many masks…
All of them used just to finish our tasks!
You were the girl I met via Zoom
Never to meet in the same homeroom
You wrote on my Facebook, it pleased me so.
When COVID invaded our school.
Let’s not forget what we all endured during the time of the pandemic. Also let’s try to appreciate what we had before and what we will have again when another school year rolls around.
Even though online learning, Facetime, or Zoom sessions may work in some situations, for school-age students being in a classroom with a real teacher seems to be the most productive. Hats off to all the students, teachers, administrators, and parents who made it through a very difficult year.
Bonnie Simmerman may be reached at simmermanb@embarqmail.com