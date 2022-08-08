Well, it appears that Johnson City’s West Walnut Street and its immediate environs are in the closing stages of its subterranean remodel.
The folks in the Tree Streets can look forward to Walnut Street playing host to a new and exciting selection of shops, businesses and restaurants.
Especially restaurants.
My most anticipated new restaurant on West Walnut Street, Rollin Smoke BBQ, is already open for business and busy making some truly mouth-watering aromas to tempt their Tree Street neighbors out of their homes.
First impressions
The creation of Shanna and John Henderson, Rollin Smoke BBQ had spent several years as a food truck before the property at 715 W. Walnut St. became available. You can get there from downtown Johnson City by taking West State of Franklin Road. Turn left onto Watauga Avenue and then right onto West Walnut Street. Proceed until you see the half-cylindrical Quonset hut building on your left and pull into Rollin Smoke’s lot. There is plenty of parking around the building and nearby.
Incidentally, the Rollin Smoke BBQ food truck is still active, currently selling smoked and barbecued yumminess at its new location at 5051 Bobby Hicks Highway in the lucky town of Gray, Tennessee.
As you enter Rollin Smoke, the cashier and carry-out counter is along the right side of a dining area that seats 40 or so patrons. There is a stage at the back of the room big enough for a quintet or sextet to perform. The room’s atmosphere is a sort of sanitized “80’s Club Scene:” dimly lit but clean and friendly.
Selections
Our server Emily, busy as usual but very helpful, assisted us with Rollin Smoke’s menu.
My dining partner wanted something substantial for her supper, choosing a Rollin Smoke Hawg Tater ($12) filled with smoked pulled pork along with some butter, shredded cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles. For my meal, I decided on one of Rollin Smoke’s unique stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches, with some excellently smoked and pulled beef brisket as the stuffing. I also chose a couple of Rollin Smoke’s (a la carte only) side orders, specifically the smoked baked beans ($2) and collard greens ($2).
How it tastes
My dining partner’s Hawg Tater filled her entire dinner plate. This sizable Idaho spud, laid open and packed with smoked pork, butter, bacon crumbles, some cheddar cheese and a good dollop of sour cream to finish, made for a very tasty and filling meal.
What with the initial size of the ‘tater plus the quantity of the fixin’s added on, it was no wonder that my dining partner, asked for a box to take her potato home in.
As for my stuffed grilled cheese sandwich, it was good, though a bit too much, with quantity actively competing with quality here. The nutty flavor of the American cheese was almost lost within the smoky, savory strands of a brisket cooked so precisely that they weren’t pulled apart so much as falling apart. Trying to stuff the cheese and the pulled brisket together in the brioche-grade burger bun would have been better handled if each were served by itself. So, next time, I will order my stuffed grilled cheese sandwich open-faced and consume it using cutlery.
My side order of baked beans were okay but, along with the sandwich and even my partner’s Hawg Tater, paled considerably when compared to my side of collard greens.
If Rollin Smoke is using Shanna Henderson’s mom’s recipe file for their creations, her recipe for collards should be in the Smithsonian, being not just the best collards I’ve ever tasted but the best vegetable I’ve ever tasted. They are the new gold standard that everyone who cooks collards needs to aim at.
I even asked Emily if I could take some of the collard greens’ “pot-likker” home with me, having heard tales of “collard likker’s” medicinal usefulness, but Emily told me it was already spoken for.
The bottom line
West Walnut Street is fortunate to have a restaurant like the Henderson’s Rollin Smoke BBQ setting up shop. Though their portion control could use some minor tweaking, and the dining room could be a bit more cheerful, this is a great place to sit down and have a bite o’ smoke and barbecue with family and friends.
Just make sure you get an order of Shanna’s mom’s collard greens to go with your meal.
Ah, yes.
Quite delicious, indeed.