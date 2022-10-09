Matthew Trivett, Community Voices

Matthew Trivett, Community Voices

Inflation is the nastiest of all economic diseases. It has brought down empires and ruined nation-states. Beyond its macro-maleficence, its impact on everyday Americans is insidiously regressive. Those at the bottom of the economic totem pole always endure far more pain than those at the top. In short, we should all hate it.

Yet, we now find ourselves firmly in inflation’s grip, and The Federal Reserve is acting, belatedly in my view, to exorcise this monetary demon. And its leader, Jerome Powell, has been abundantly clear that he will take down inflation no matter the short-term cost. I take the man at his word. And so should you.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video