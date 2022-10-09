Inflation is the nastiest of all economic diseases. It has brought down empires and ruined nation-states. Beyond its macro-maleficence, its impact on everyday Americans is insidiously regressive. Those at the bottom of the economic totem pole always endure far more pain than those at the top. In short, we should all hate it.
Yet, we now find ourselves firmly in inflation’s grip, and The Federal Reserve is acting, belatedly in my view, to exorcise this monetary demon. And its leader, Jerome Powell, has been abundantly clear that he will take down inflation no matter the short-term cost. I take the man at his word. And so should you.
This means that interest rates are rising and will undoubtedly continue their ascent until Mr. Powell considers inflation tamed. In September, the Federal Funds Rate (the interest rate that commercial banks borrow and lend their excess dollars to each other overnight) moved up, once again, at the direction of Mr. Powell and the FOMC to 3.25%. So, what do we make of this? More importantly, what should you DO about it?
Your Savings
While a rising interest rate environment is bad for borrowers, it is nirvana for savers. It’s been many years since I advised a client to go shopping for the best interest-bearing bank account. What was the point when every bank was paying essentially nothing? Well, that’s changing. Some financial institutions have chosen to pass along a portion of these rate increases to their customers sooner than others. This means that the disparity between one bank and the next, could be noteworthy. I’ve always found Bankrate.com as a good one-stop resource for comparing rates. You can also shop CD rates there.
Even though I penned an article a few months back about I-bonds, I find it worth mentioning here again. Don’t overlook them. While not considered an interest rate sensitive instrument, these marvelous little things pay a rate equal to inflation, as measured by CPI (Consumer Pricing Index). Currently, they are paying a jaw-dropping 9.62%. You read that right. But the rate will change in November to whatever the CPI data shows. But even if it’s less, you will still get the current 9.62% rate for 6 months if purchased before Oct. 31. The downside to an I-bond is that you cannot access your money for one year (no exceptions). Plus, you will forfeit a small amount of interest if redeemed before five years. Finally, purchases are limited to $10,000 per year, per person.
Your Debt
Now is not the time to take out a loan. According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year mortgage rate just reached 6.7% this week, up from 2.86% a year earlier. This is the first time that mortgage rates have crossed the 6% threshold since 2008. Of course, we can’t always choose when we need a loan. But if you have cash on hand, now would be a good time to deploy some it in the form of a down payment, or delay financing that big ticket item.
If you have a variable loan (one that adjusts over time) you’ll want to keep an eye on your rate. It’s likely that it has climbed in the past few months, and even more likely to continue doing so. You also probably want to consider paying a little extra beyond your minimum payment so that the pace of interest accrual doesn’t get ahead of you.
Your Investments
Up to this point I’ve offered up things you should do. Now I’m turning the tables by offering up benign neglect as the highest and most useful virtue for succeeding as a long-term stock investor. It is true that rising interest rates can adversely affect stock prices. The problem is that I’ve never found a satisfactory answer to the question of what the heck does one do about it? Any sort of excessive tactical positioning of your equity portfolio may prove disappointing, if not dangerous. Sure, you can try making changes or engage in sector selection which aims to capitalize on rising rates. But being too early, or too late, can be indistinguishable from being wrong, as things can happen fast and there are an infinite number of variables that you’ll never see coming.
Beyond that fact that I personally abhor market timing as a mechanism for loss avoidance (perhaps more on that in a future article), changing allocations of one’s long-term investment portfolio is rife with land mines. Consider the following statistic from Putnam Retail Management: from 12/31/2006 to 12/31/2021 the S&P 500 returned 10.66%. If you had missed the best 10 days during this 15-year timeframe, your overall return would have dropped to a meager 5.05%. That’s right. Nearly half of the growth over those 15 years occurred in a mere 10 days. And you, nor I, have any idea when those days will happen. So, while the idea of positioning one’s portfolio in anticipation of a rate hike may sound prudent, or even easy, I can assure you that it is anything but.
The best advice I can offer is, outside of routine and disciplined rebalancing, leave your investments alone. As famed economist Eugene Fama said, “Your money is like a bar of soap — the more you handle it, the less you’ll have.”
Be assured that inflation will be brought under control, and with it, a stabilization of interest rates. Like all things, this will pass. But in the meantime, knowing the impacts and how to respond (or, in the case of your investments, how and why NOT to respond) can make all the difference.
Matthew Trivett of Johnson City is an investment adviser.