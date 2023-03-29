It’s one of those bittersweet moments for the Johnson City Public Library.
After 25 exemplary years, Children’s Library Manager Betty Cobb is retiring.
Cobb has certainly earned the right to enjoy some rest and relaxation, but her presence and passion for fostering education and discovery in our community will surely be missed by the institution’s staff and patrons.
In her years of service, she has weathered seismic changes in how we use libraries, through a technological and information revolution and more recently, a global pandemic, but her dedication to learning and growing has remained a constant.
Many parents who took their children to the library’s programs for children witnessed Cobb’s handiwork. Some of those children who attended her reading programs years ago now have children of their own and probably bring them to view her engaging work.
We’re fortunate someone like her decided to serve us and our children for the last 25 years.
We’re sure she’s leaving the children’s library in more than capable hands, with plenty of legacy programming and the wisdom she’s provided over the years.
Our fantastic library and its staff are always ready to help patrons, from children to adults. It’s more than just dusty old books, it’s an institution for unfettered learning.
If you haven’t taken advantage of their services, there’s no time like the present to stop by and sign up for a library card.