This is truly the season for giving, but before you write that check to a charity this Christmas, it’s important to know all you can about the organization you are contributing to.
That includes information about who your check is going to and how much of your gift is actually being used by those who truly need it.
You can rest assured that your donation to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box and the Salvation Army Angel Tree programs are bringing joy to those who are in need of it during this holiday season.
Angel Tree gifts and Christmas Boxes are made possible for more than 800 local low-income families through generous donations from our community. A $45 donation to the Christmas Box program will fund a complete Christmas Box that will feed a single family for the holidays.
They are people like one local family that Press staff writer Kayla Hackney told our readers about recently. Capt. Bethany Yocum of Salvation Army related a story to Hackney about an elderly woman on a fixed income, who has taken custody of her grandchildren so that they will not be placed in the state’s already over-burdened foster care system.
Despite her own limited finances, Yocum said the woman couldn’t bear the thought of her grandchildren split up and placed in a foster home at the holidays.
“So she took them in and had been praying that the Lord would make a way to get them through the season,” Yocum told the Press.
Those prayers were answered by a family member of the woman, who contacted the Salvation Army on her behalf to inquire about getting her grandchildren registered to receive gifts from the Angel Tree and a Christmas Box from the Johnson City Press with all the items needed for a traditional Christmas dinner.
“The reality is without the Christmas Box program and without supporters of the Angel Tree program these are the types of needs that would go unmet,” said Yocum. “These are the families that would continue to be in despair.”
Some charities and non-profit organizations hire professional fundraisers who keep a portion of donations they receive to cover administrative costs. We are pleased to report that every penny donated to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box goes to those in need.
The Christmas Box provides food for the holidays to senior citizens and to families of every child served by the Angel Tree in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties.
To make a donation, visit jcpchristmasbox.com or mail them to: Johnson City Press-Christmas Box P.O. Box 3434, Johnson City, TN 37602-3434.
Please make checks payable to Johnson City Press Christmas Box of Northeast TN Inc.
