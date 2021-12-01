The Christmas season is supposed to be a time for families to gather in joy and fellowship. Unfortunately, the holidays will also bring violence to some American homes.
Law enforcement agencies will see a dramatic increase in the number of domestic assault cases between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, which means victims will be seeking the help of local domestic violence shelters.
About 95% of victims of domestic abuse are women with young children, and for 30% of those women, the physical abuse comes on a daily basis. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says a crime of battering occurs every 15 seconds in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that about 25% of women said they had been physically or sexually assaulted by a spouse, partner or date. Most abuse is never reported.
While reports of domestic violence have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are organizations that victims of domestic violence can turn to in time of need.
Residents in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties can call Contact 211 at 926-0144. Contact is a nonprofit volunteer-based telephone helpline ministry serving Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
A 24-hour hotline for Safe House, a shelter for battered individuals in the area, can be reached at 926-7233.