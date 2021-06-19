Last week, Washington County Commissioner Freddie Malone said he was “struggling” with a plan presented by economic development officials to entice remote workers to move to the area with cash incentives.
He’s not the only one.
According to Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk, Malone was one of two dissenters on the county’s Budget Committee to the $50,000 ask from the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership to help fund a remote worker relocation program. The committee voted 3-2 to recommend the expense to the full County Commission on June 28.
Malone said the region’s rich amenities, like a low tax burden and cost of living and ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, should be enough to sell the area to new workers. He also questioned whether people paid to move here would become long-term residents once the money ran out.
Under the relocation program laid out by the economic partnership, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and Visit Johnson City, people earning $50,000 to $60,000 would receive $2,500 to move to the area, people earning $61,000 to $70,000 would receive $3,500 and people earning $71,000 to $80,000 would receive $5,000.
Program participants will receive 25% of the incentive upon moving to the area, 25% after living here for six months and the remainder after living here for a full year.
In April, the Johnson City Commission contributed $100,000 to the program, one-third of what proponents said would be a two-year campaign.
Officials hope to use the incentives to propel Johnson City and surrounding areas into the ranks of the burgeoning “Zoom towns,” rural locations experiencing population growth from relocating urban dwellers caused by the disintegration of physical offices.
The more successful of these new-growth areas leverage their low tax burden and natural beauty, as Malone suggested, but some have begun paying for residents.
The problem is that there’s not much information about the lasting effects of these remote worker incentives.
No part of the program, as far as we can tell, encourages participants to truly assimilate into the community, and, for a guaranteed year of new residential and sales tax revenue, there’s not much, if any, return on investment.
Paying people to move here could also artificially inflate prices in the already tight housing market we’re experiencing, which could hurt those who already live and work here.
We welcome new residents, but we prefer they move here naturally, because they want to be a part of our community, not because they get a big check.