Frances Lamberts
Guest Opinion
On Feb. 9, 2017, a Johnson City Press editorial was headlined “A sound Republican plan for a carbon tax.” It followed an earlier Wall Street Journal op-ed by two of our most distinguished elder statesmen, George P. Shultz and James A. Baker III.
After a life of service to the country, in the U.S. Marine Crops during WWII, then as economic adviser and head of Labor, Management and Budget and Treasury offices under Presidents Eisenhower and Nixon, and President Reagan’s State Department, George Shultz died in February at the age of 100.
As Secretary of State, he had initiated the process of arms-reduction negotiations between the main nuclear powers. The INF treaty, which President Reagan and the Soviet Union’s Secretary Gorbachev achieved in Reykjavik in 1987, eliminated an entire class of nuclear weapons — 840 US and 1846 Soviet missiles being destroyed — and achieved a historic de-escalation of political tensions which would eventually end the Cold War.
Shultz also played a leading role in negotiating an international treaty — the Montreal Protocol — which averted a global threat to the ozone layer from industrial chemicals then in widespread use.
President Reagan submitted the Montreal treaty to the U.S. Senate for ratification in December 1987, and Shultz would later point to it as an example of science-based, successful international cooperation such as will be needed to control another existential threat — climate change. His 2015 op-ed in the Washington Post acknowledged the still existing doubts about the chemicals’ effect on ozone at the time but asserted that, even though science wasn’t yet definitive “the scientists who were worried were right.” Like Reagan had done, he urged that the U.S. should take out an insurance policy against climate change and enact a carbon tax on the fossil fuels. This would allow energy producers to compete on a level playing field and let fossil-based energy reflect the true cost to society — “its impact on human health and well-being, the air we breathe and the climate we create.”
He continued to advocate for a revenue-neutral carbon tax as the most effective method to combat the global climate threat and strongly supported legislative efforts in that direction, by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby organization, on whose Board of Directors he served for seven years.
The bipartisan bill promoted by CCL — Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — would place an annually rising fee on the fossil fuels near the point of extraction, with the fees in entirety allocated back to American households as monthly dividend checks. Several studies have shown the dividend to exceed higher energy costs for low and middle-income Americans. Thanks to resultant additional spending and economic growth in local communities numerous new jobs will be created. Avoided air pollution will save several hundred thousand lives.
As the Montreal Treaty did for the ozone damaging chemicals, technical innovation, energy conservation and expansion of climate-benign fuel sources will drive rapid and drastic lowering of the greenhouse gas emissions.
In 2017, Shultz joined with James Baker and many other U.S. economists, businessmen and former political leaders to found the Climate Leadership Council, whose plan the Press editorialized. The plan looked to Republican leaders in particular, as the party then controlled both the White House and Congress, to support a free-market based, carbon-dividends solution to the climate crisis. Its main “pillars” quite similar to the CCL sponsored bill, it would however loosen and place less reliance on federal regulation to achieve the scientifically determined emissions reduction required. The “popularity of dividends,” the plan states, would assure that the emissions-fighting effort would be sustained as long as needed to reach the goal.
Since then, the urgency of halting the climate-change related weather extremes has increased and superiority of a carbon-taxing approach over regulation, primarily, has been confirmed repeatedly. In a WSJ op-ed in 2019, for example, more than 3,600 leading U.S. economists affirmed carbon-dividends legislation as “the most cost effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary” while letting the majority of American families benefit financially.
The December 2020 omnibus funding bill contained a mandated phase-out plan for the last of the CFC pollutants which, for their use in refrigeration, had been exempted from the Montreal-treaty ban. In tribute to a great Republican statesman, George P. Shultz now passed, and to achieve a market-based climate-change solution as among concerns for the common welfare he fervently championed, let us urge our Tennessee Members’ support for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividends Act, now awaiting action in the Congress.