Many Americans will celebrate Monday’s federal holiday with picnics and cookouts. Others will be solemnly honoring those who can’t be with us on this Memorial Day.
Certainly, Memorial Day is an occasion for family and friends to gather for fun and fellowship, but it is also a day to remember those who have fought and died for the liberties we now enjoy.
Memorial Day was established in 1868 as a day to remember the nearly half-million Americans who died in the Civil War. It is a holiday rooted in the tradition of paying respect and tribute to those who have given their lives in the service of their country.
Some believe Memorial Day lost its importance when the National Holiday Act of 1971 moved the observance from its traditional May 30 to the last Monday in May.
Officials with the Veterans of Foreign Wars have advocated returning Memorial Day to its previously fixed date. They say changing the date merely to create a three-day weekend has undermined the very meaning of Memorial Day.
Although President Lincoln was not alive to participate in the first Memorial Day, he perhaps summed up best how Americans should observe this day.
In a speech he delivered shortly before his death, he said: “The mystic cords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart, should swell into a mighty chorus of remembrance, gratitude and rededication on this solemn occasion.”
While most Americans will be off work to observe Memorial Day, there will still be a number of you doing something work-related — whether it be checking your business email or compiling a list of things to do when you return to the office Tuesday.
It’s no surprise to hear researchers say employees in the United States put in many more hours on the job than do workers in Europe.
Studies show Americans clock in at nearly 2,000 work hours per capita annually.
This dedication to work has even impacted the number of days many Americans take for vacation.
Europeans revel in taking their holidays.
Americans, on the other hand, are taking fewer vacation days. So while Europeans work to live, it appears we Americans live to work.