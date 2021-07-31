Washington County students will be heading back to classrooms on Monday. Students in Johnson City will begin their new school year on Wednesday.
As a result, motorists should exercise caution when driving near school crossing zones and bus stops. Law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to watch for students who may be scurrying to or from a school bus.
That’s particularly relevant advice following a year when the COVID-19 pandemic left many school zones quiet during the school year.
And remember that state law requires all drivers to come to a complete stop for a stopped school bus and remain stopped until the bus retracts its stop arm and continues on its route.
Drivers need to be particularly careful in neighborhoods where kids are walking to and from school. Motorists should familiarize themselves with where school zones and bus stops are located and then make sure they slow down and come to a complete stop at all intersections they encounter while passing through those areas.
Motorists also should stay alert near playgrounds and other areas where children are present, paying special attention during the morning and afternoon hours while children are coming to and from school.
There are other things drivers can do to help keep school children safe, such as reporting drivers who fail to heed traffic laws pertaining to school zones and stopped school buses.
It’s infuriating to think a motorist would pass a school bus in the process of dropping off or picking up children. School buses are equipped with red flashing lights and a “stop” arm for a reason.
These devices tell approaching drivers that children are getting on or off the bus. Tennessee law requires motorists to stop their vehicles “before reaching such school bus, and the driver shall not proceed until such school bus resumes motion or is signaled by the school bus driver to proceed or the visual signals are no longer actuated.”
Failure to do so is a Class C misdemeanor.