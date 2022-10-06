As We See It

Local police have put the word out about the danger and illegality of a trend noticed recently in our area — drivers passing stopped school buses that are loading and unloading students.

Johnson City Police Lt. Becky West said bus drivers have noticed more illegal passings this school year.

