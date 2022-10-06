Local police have put the word out about the danger and illegality of a trend noticed recently in our area — drivers passing stopped school buses that are loading and unloading students.
Johnson City Police Lt. Becky West said bus drivers have noticed more illegal passings this school year.
“We take these violations very seriously, as they jeopardize the safety of our children as well as the motoring public and pedestrians,” West said.
State law requires all drivers to come to a complete stop for a stopped school bus and remain stopped until the bus retracts its stop arm and continues on its route.
Drivers need to be particularly careful in neighborhoods where kids are walking to and from school. Motorists should familiarize themselves with where school zones and bus stops are located and then make sure they slow down and come to a complete stop at all intersections they encounter while passing through those areas.
Motorists also should stay alert near playgrounds and other areas where children are present, paying special attention during the morning and afternoon hours while children are coming to and from school.
There are other things drivers can do to help keep school children safe, such as reporting drivers who fail to heed traffic laws pertaining to school zones and stopped school buses.
There are also bus stop and pedestrian safety practices parents should follow and teach their children.
Parents should accompany younger children to and from the bus stop and remain with them as they wait for the bus. All students should stand back from the curb and confirm all traffic has stopped before entering the road to board the school bus or stepping into the road to exit the school bus. Students should direct their full attention to boarding and disembarking from the school bus by removing headphones and putting away handheld devices so they are not a distraction.
It’s infuriating to think a motorist would pass a school bus in the process of dropping off or picking up children. School buses are equipped with red flashing lights and a “stop” arm for a reason.
These devices tell approaching drivers that children are getting on or off the bus. Tennessee law requires motorists to stop their vehicles “before reaching such school bus, and the driver shall not proceed until such school bus resumes motion or is signaled by the school bus driver to proceed or the visual signals are no longer actuated.”