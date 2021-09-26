Joy Fulkerson
Guest Opinion
Local legislative bodies have started the once-a-decade process of redistricting and reapportionment now that census data is available. This process has long-term impact but could easily go unnoticed. All citizens have a stake in it, however. It’s a process that affects all of us and one in which we all should be involved.
After each census, the data are used to redraw voting district lines that reflect current population distributions. Lines might change if an area has lost or gained population. The results impact important principles, such as “one person, one vote,” as well as crucial practical matters such as allocations of tax dollars, political power, and the location of polling places. Changes to district lines impact how far or close a voting location might be, how crowded, or how accessible it is.
To fulfill democratic responsibilities and to enhance public trust in the redistricting process, the League of Women Voters advocates for fairness and transparency. Public awareness and public engagement around the process are essential.
County legislative bodies and redistricting committees must follow Tennessee’s open meetings and public records laws. This includes things like public notice of and minutes from every meeting. Notice should be easily obtained, e.g., in news media and on government websites and not just on walls of public buildings. Redistricting meetings — whether in person or virtually — should be open to the public. Meeting records and materials, including proposed maps, are public records and must be made available for review and copying. The redistricting committee timeline and meeting schedule should also be available on county or city commission websites. The public should have an opportunity to provide information on communities of interest that should be considered; alternative maps of districts for the committee to consider; and feedback on the committee’s map before it is finalized.
As voting district changes affect many practical aspects of elections administration, it is crucial for the county elections administrator to be included at the outset of the redistricting process. This year’s tight timeline makes such coordination critical.
Joy Fulkerson is president of the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee.