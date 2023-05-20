Bonnie Simmerman

Bonnie Simmerman

At this time of the year many churches have signs advertising upcoming VBS. This brings back many memories to me. Vacation Bible School was an important part of my summer activities when I was a child. I looked forward to it every summer.

Back then, we would line up outside the church and march in to one of our VBS songs or maybe “Onward Christian Soldiers.” When we were settled inside, we began by saying the pledge to the United States flag as well as the Pledge to the Christian flag and the Pledge to the Bible. By the end of the week we had all memorized them.

