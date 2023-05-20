At this time of the year many churches have signs advertising upcoming VBS. This brings back many memories to me. Vacation Bible School was an important part of my summer activities when I was a child. I looked forward to it every summer.
Back then, we would line up outside the church and march in to one of our VBS songs or maybe “Onward Christian Soldiers.” When we were settled inside, we began by saying the pledge to the United States flag as well as the Pledge to the Christian flag and the Pledge to the Bible. By the end of the week we had all memorized them.
We learned new songs that went with the theme for the week and enjoyed belting out tunes each day until we knew them by heart. We enjoyed storytelling time each day as well as craft time. We would work on a project each day and have something nice to take home with us at the end of the week.
Along with those activities we sometimes had a short playtime and, of course, we had refreshments. I think that was where I first drank Kool-Aid, so refreshing on a hot summer day.
Those childhood days were soon gone, and I found myself planning and working in VBS many times. After one VBS we decided it would be good to have a program for the entire church to show them what we had done.
I decided to have a program like one on a TV station. We had a news segment with the children telling the Who/ What/ When/Where about all the activities of the week.
The most fun program was our music hour, featuring a rhythm band where the kids played oatmeal boxes and blocks of wood for drums. They were learning music as well as having fun.
Several years later, I planned a VBS with the theme of “We are on a Journey.” I used a “time machine” where I could change clothes quickly to show how the children of Israel looked on their journey and then switched back to present time. I ended the week by reading them the book “Oh The Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss. It was a different kind of VBS but turned out to be a good one.
Today’s VBS activities may be different from the ones I remember. Some divide the children into groups and they move from station to station to take part in all the activities. Often there are all kinds of elaborate visuals to transform the church into another place — such as an African safari, a rain forest, or the Wild West.
Whether many years ago or this summer, VBS will leave children with good memories they can keep for a lifetime. Hats off to all who work in VBS. It may not be too late to volunteer. Much help is needed, and you may just end up having fun.