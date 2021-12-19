Today marks the last day of the Press’ multi-day series of articles exploring homelessness in Johnson City.
Our reporters, editors and page designers worked hard over the past several months to produce for our readers an in-depth look at this often misunderstood and ignored issue in our community, and we’re proud of the results.
We hope you’ve taken the time to thoroughly read and thoughtfully consider each of the articles and the topics and viewpoints contained within them. If you’ve missed any, you can find them all on our website, johnsoncitypress.com.
We called the series “Living in the Shadows,” because many of the people we spoke with for our stories said they felt unseen. Others, because of a campaign undertaken by the city to remove their makeshift shelters, stop them from sleeping in public places and discourage individuals and organizations from helping them, said they hide during the day and only feel comfortable coming out at night.
One man told a reporter, “We’re trying. We’re humans. Give us a chance and quit harassing us.”
When someone feels the need to clarify that they are human, it’s usually because they’re being treated inhumanely.
We cannot allow that to happen in our community.
When people need our help, we should be reaching out to them, not pushing them away.
The city’s current tactics for dealing with homelessness are mostly punitive and only make life more difficult for these people. There may not be a solution to end all homelessness, but there are certainly ways to help people who are homeless.
We have organizations in our community, like the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness, the Melting Pot at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, the Downtown Day Center, The River, Good Samaritan Ministries and others who are helping. They need our support to be the most effective.
As you read these articles — and we do encourage you to read them all — please remember, these people are humans, just like you. Consider how you’d feel and want to be treated if you were in their place.