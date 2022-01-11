This month’s cold and frozen precipitation has resulted in more than just school closings. Severe winter can also take a toll on road surfaces.
That means come spring, city motorists will be seeing more than a few potholes caused by snow removal equipment and the freezing and thawing of the pavement.
Johnson City routinely spends more than $1 million annually to resurface municipal streets. But with nearly 40 miles of residential roadway to maintain, public works crews have a hard time spreading that asphalt very far.
As a result, it’s been more than 30 years since many residential streets in Johnson City have seen new asphalt.
City crews do their best to patch pot holes, but when it’s all said and done, that’s all they are doing — patching the problem. That’s why drivers are so appreciative of the smooth rides they enjoy on totally repaved streets.
But while the potholes are gone, there are still other menaces sure to rattle a driver’s fillings and test the mettle of a car’s shocks — manhole covers.
What makes these circular demons so difficult to traverse? Why can’t paving crews get the street and manhole covers at the same level?
And why do these necessary utility entrances always seem to be so cockeyed? There’s a prime example of this problem located near the front of this newspaper’s building at 204 W. Main St.
We’d like to see serious research given to this manhole problem. Surely, with all the advances that have been made in technology in the past 40 years, we can find a better way to flatten raised manhole covers.
We hope that when city crews finally complete their infrastructure improvement work on West Walnut Street, they will have made sure there are no raised manhole covers spoiling the newly repaired roadways.