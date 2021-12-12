{&by1JC}By Guest Opinion{/bylineJC}
Johnson City/Washington County NAACP
Matthew Hawn taught a Contemporary Issues class at Sullivan South High School. On May 10, Mr. Hawn was fired.
In early February, after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Hawn assigned a controversial Ta-Nehisi Coates essay called “The First White President,” which pairs the history of white supremacy with the rise of President Donald Trump. During the spring trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, he had students dissect a provocative spoken word poem titled “White Privilege” by Kyla Jenée Lacey.
After each lesson, parents complained to administrators, who in turn admonished Hawn.
“Your job is not to teach one perspective,” Ingrid Deloach, assistant director of schools for Sullivan County, wrote in a written reprimand to Hawn on Feb. 3. “Your job is also not to ensure students simply adopt your own personal perspective. Your job — in teaching current events — is to ensure students learn to seek out and consider varying and credible perspectives.”
A hearing officer ruled Sullivan County School officials acted properly on June 8 in moving to fire Matthew Hawn as a high school social studies teacher. The ruling came down Friday afternoon from Dale Conder, a Jackson, Tennessee-based attorney with Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell PLC. It was based on a three-day appeal hearing held Aug. 16-18 in Blountville.
The second step in the appeals process is on December 14 at 4:30 pm at the Sullivan County Department of Education. The NAACP has been invited to be there. We, the officers of the Johnson City/Washington County NAACP plan to be there and are encouraging our membership to do the same.
First of all, we of the NAACP believe that Mr. Hawn has embraced his responsibility as a teacher for our future generations to expose them to the contemporary issues of today. We believe there is an issue of racism present in the firing of Mr. Hawn. With 402 years of obvious racism woven throughout all of our nation’s cultural society, two issues arise through Mr. Hawn’s actions in an attempt to silence the impact of covert and overt racism that permeates our nation.
The pervasive nature of racism is explained and discussed with the term, “white privilege.” If any person of European descent honestly reflects on the advantages one has being white, compared to the experience of Black people, such persons would recognize white privilege. The question goes begging, “if there is no such “white privilege” issue, why is there not one white person who would state that he/she would rather be black?” Furthermore, many people of European descent believe that acknowledging “white privilege” accuses them of being covertly racist. Such is furthest from the truth. All of us have to be deeply truthful about our perspective of racism and the positive or negative role it plays in our lives.
The other issue resolves around being truthful about our nation’s history. The local NAACP believes that the growth of this nation depended significantly on the slavery of Black people and the physical and cultural genocide of this continent’s indigenous people. The horrendous intentional actions by those with power and authority that fed our nation’s economy only recently have been revealed.
Our nation’s history has excluded the incredible contributions of Blacks to the growth of our nation across innumerable fields of endeavor. Moreover, past information from influential sources have depicted Blacks as a lesser people. Yet, we are now learning that much of the birth of human civilization came from Africa. Detailed Black history needs to be taught as part of the educational curricula. It is nothing more that teaching true history of our nation.
Matthew Hawn is asking people to join him at the Sullivan County Board of Education in Blountville between 4 and 4:15. The hearing should not last long. Each lawyer will have 10-15 minutes to present an argument. The BOE may allow for rebuttal; if not, the hearing will conclude, and the members will decide. They can determine that evening or request 10 days before making a decision.
Matt Hawn suggests that people wear blue, light blue if possible. Having support from a wide-range of people at the hearing would mean a lot to him as those who are there stand up for truth and justice. It will also demonstrate to teachers across the country that there is an outpouring of support for historical accuracy and its impact on all of us in Northeast Tennessee.
Johnson City/Washington County NAACP
Tavia Sillman, president
Thomas Madison, vice president
Alona Norwood, secretary
Edward Wolff, treasurer