In his “Devil’s Dictionary,” Ambrose Bierce defines politics as, “A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage.”
On the other hand, masquerading is roughly defined as “one who moves about under false pretenses,” while a contest of principles — in the political sense — could, however, be defined that no matter the outcome of the contest, politicians will observe their own self-governing rules of conduct for their own personal gains and benefits while telling the rest of us where to go.
It’s as if politicians subscribe to their own religion for self-enlightenment.
In other words, politicians will serve themselves, be devoted to themselves and comply with their own rules because in the end, it’s all about them. They consider themselves gods, while voters have simply become vexatious sinners. In the grand political scheme, that grand masked ball, we’re merely extras in Verdi’s opera.
Remember though, politicians claim to have our best interests at heart. That’s why they’re masquerading in politics. Of course, we already know they have no principles; however, when compared to some politicians of yesteryear that fact is indisputable.
President Harry S. Truman said, “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” This of course, explains why nothing ever gets done in Washington these days. It’s the old blame game. No one takes responsibility for his or her mistakes, yet everyone wants a piece of that personal gains pie. It’s called masquerading in politics.
Sadly, leadership qualities as exhibited by Truman are non-existent, too.
“Men make history,” Truman said, “and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.”
Unfortunately, leadership today in the White House is non-existent and society is certainly standing still. President Biden is not concerned with the staggering inflation numbers, the southern border and its fentanyl crisis, or the fact his own Democratic Party is abandoning him. And he certainly isn’t courageous and has failed to change things for the better with his continuous makeshift solutions.
Plus, his gaffes continue to embarrass and worry all of us. Most recently, “Where’s Jackie?”
Or, to paraphrase the late Pulitzer-Prize winning journalists, Paul Greenberg, “(Biden’s policies, actions, and off-script comments seem) completely ad-hoc, (made)-up-as-(he-goes)-along, (and are) as feckless (as they are) pretentious.”
Fortunately, this nation’s 34th president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, a former five-star general and Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces in World War II, didn’t rely on makeshift solutions, but rather had a plan when it came to governing. “I have one yardstick,” he said, “by which I test every major problem — and that yardstick is: Is it good for America?”
Next to Eisenhower’s measuring device, Biden’s is about an inch long, which may be overly exaggerated.
No matter how it’s measured, it’s certainly not good for America. And it all falls back on Biden and his unsuccessful attempts to make himself look like FDR or LBJ.
And, yes, that too, is, masquerading in politics.
Our nation’s credibility, world standing, and respect is in the tank. Other nations and their leaders are scoffing and laughing at us. And, other than a few idle threats leveled at Russia, none of this is very reassuring for America — a one-time superpower.
Today, there are way too many politicians masquerading in politics, and with the mid-term elections already gearing up across the country, it’s time to bring the curtain down and put an end to that masked ball.
Otherwise, the masquerading will continue, and it will be as Plato said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”
Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University. You may reach him at columnsworthsharing@gmail.com.