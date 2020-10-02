Now that professional baseball is a thing of the past in Northeast Tennessee, the Appalachian League has been handed what could either be a boon or a disaster.
Just how well the league handles its community relations will be the difference.
The new partnership between Major League Baseball and USA Baseball will convert the league from rookie level professional teams to those made up of top prospects among rising college freshmen and sophomores. In other words, pre-rookie rookies.
Even though we’re losing more than a century of pro tradition, the change could work out to be a better Appalachian League in the long run.
Why? Connections.
Hopefully the guys who pull the strings will be smart enough to develop local teams with players not just from Texas and California, but also those from clear ties to the region. Mining players from King, Milligan, Appalachian State and East Tennessee State universities — even the University of Tennessee — would go a long way toward building a loyal fan base.
Another key component will be for team management to work closely with the local Chambers of Commerce and tourism bureaus to market the league in ways tying the teams directly to their communities. Players will need to be visible residents while they are here, pitching in (pun intended) at community events and projects as often as time allows. Johnson City’s team, for example, won’t be the heavyweight that ETSU or Science Hill High School are, but it could be a significant part of the culture and the city’s identity.
The league’s managers, though, apparently are forging ahead with naming the 10 teams without asking the public for input. One can understand why officials would not entertain a naming contest with a public vote, given the possibility of an ill-conceived winner.
But why not ask for suggestions? Managers have promised that the names will fit into the local culture and traditions, but at least some teams have apparently already narrowed the lists to finalists. This may have been a missed opportunity for community buy in, but it’s not too late for the league to reconsider. Who knows this culture better than the people who live here?
As the new Appalachian League develops, leaders should give thought to just how integrated the league is into the heart of these mountains. Nine of the 10 teams actually sit in the Appalachians — five of them are right here in Northeast Tennessee. But the Appalachian League has its headquarters in Chapel Hill, well east of mountains in the Piedmont section of North Carolina. USA Baseball is right next door in Durham. The Appalachian League’s sole outlier, Burlington, is in the vicinity. If this new league is to capture this region’s attention, its leaders should understand us, appreciate us and live here with us.
The Johnson City Press intends to support this effort wholeheartedly. After all, we have a rich tradition of involvement. Our late longtime publisher Carl A. Jones Jr. was the president of both the Johnson City Cardinals and the Appalachian League for several years.
This league can succeed. Baseball can thrive here if everyone involved steps up to the plate with the region’s people in mind.